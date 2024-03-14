Sunderland's own Jeff Brown to leave Look North after 21 years
Veteran broadcaster Jeff Brown has announced he will leave Look North after 21 years.
The journalist, who grew up in Sunderland, joined the flagship regional BBC news programme in 2003, having previously worked with Mike Neville on Tyne Tees' North East Tonight.
He has since stepped in to news presenting on Look North.
Posting on social media platform X today, he said: "News just in…after nearly 21yrs with BBC Look North @BBCLN I’m moving on.
"Projects in the pipeline with BBC & others, but (as you can see) it’s been fun, and a huge, wonderful part of my life. Thanks for watching xx"
Jeff attended Redby and Monkwearmouth schools before beginning his career in newspaper journalism in Birmingham.
He returned to the North East in the 1980s, and eventually made his way into television.
Jeff has also branched out into other areas, including as a playwright, with his works Cornered and The Bench proving popular with audiences.
He has also been a popular host of the Sunderland Echo Business Excellence Awards.
He is married to Susan Wear, a former director of communications at Sunderland City Council, who has also worked as a playwright.
