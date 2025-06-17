A mum went on a £300 shoplifting spree at Sports Direct using a device to remove security tags from clothing. | Google

A mum went on a £300 shoplifting spree at Sports Direct using a device to remove security tags from clothing.

Roberta Kennedy was seen "de-tagging" items that were on sale at the store in Sunderland in June last year. Newcastle Crown Court heard when an assistant manager approached Kennedy was abusive and made off towards the Metro system.

The staff member followed her onto a train, where Metro security staff and police became involved. Prosecutor Estelle Chambers told the court: "They located a de-tagging magnet and some items of clothing in her bag, which had a total value of £304."

Kennedy, 36, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, South Tyneside, admitted theft and going equipped for theft. The court heard Kennedy, who has previous convictions, is a vulnerable woman with mental health issues and caring responsibilities but has engaged with the probation service.

Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs sentenced her to a community order for 21 months with rehabilitation requirements and a £100 fine. The recorder told her: "You have come close to custody today, make sure you are not before the court again."