The Great North Run may have only recently taken place, but a change from race organisers is causing concern amongst veteran runners.

Concerns have been raised following a change to the race’s membership model, which allows runners to bypass the ballot with a one-off payment.

Although participants under the membership scheme have guaranteed access to the race for a select number of years, they still pay the same entrance fee as those who are successful through the ballot.

This month saw another successful Great North Run take place across Newcastle, Gateshead and South Tyneside. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Previous membership schemes have allowed runners to skip the ballot over a three year period, although an update for 2026 means members will only get guaranteed access for two years.

Great North Run organisers say this is to ensure as many runners can enjoy the experience of the world’s largest half marathon.

Steve Clift, who ran this year’s edition of the race has said: “I’ve been a member since 2013, having renewed each time it’s run out.

“It’s now £85 and for 2 years. So now, £42.50 a year.”

He added: “It’s a great day out, but before travel and any other expenses, if you want a place guaranteed it’s going to be £100.”

He is now looking at alternative ways to enter the race such as through a charity place.

Previous memberships would have seen guaranteed entry cost approximately £27 per year over the three year membership based on previous membership costs.

This comes as the Great North Run organisers confirmed this week that the early September ballot has been the most popular in the race’s history, further amplifying the ‘running boom’ in the popularity of the sport in recent years.

A Great North Run spokesman said: “We’re continually reviewing our offering across all events with the aim of providing the best products for a wide range of customers. As part of this process, we’ve made some changes to Great North Run memberships for 2026.

“Great North Run memberships have remained largely unchanged for a number of years, however in line with several other changes to our wider offering we have this year updated the GNR Membership to better accommodate customer demand from charity runners, one-time Great North Run entrants, and regular Great North Run entrants.

“With demand to take part in the Great North Run the highest it’s ever been, reducing the membership to two years gives more people more of a chance to take part. In addition to a guaranteed entry, we have included additional benefits this year that we believe makes the 2026-2027 GNR membership good value for all.

“We’ve provided a short priority entry window for expiring members to purchase 2026 memberships, to reward existing members for their loyalty while also trying to make it as fair as possible to everyone who is trying to secure an entry into next year’s event.”

Great North Run membership now includes two tiers. The regular membership has already sold out with additional discounts on other races and merchandise included as well as the two year guaranteed entry.

A ‘plus’ membership, introduced this year, includes a free entry to the Great North 10k, which takes place each summer, as well as further discounts. The ‘plus’ membership remains available at the time to buy at a cost of £125 at the time of writing.

The first ballot for the 2026 Great North Run has closed and the relevant places have been allocated. Anyone without a spot can still buy a ‘plus’ membership, put their name in the hat for the second ballot, which is expected to take place in January, or enter through a charity place.