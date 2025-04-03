‘I’ve always been an animal lover’ - Watch a day in the life at a North East dog spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Take a look at a day in the life at a North East dog spa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Brown, the owner of The Dog Spa Durham, has given us an insight into here daily life at her North East dog grooming business.

When taking part in a documentary for Shots! TV, Rebecca took us through the different grooming techniques and what works best for different breeds of dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca has explained how she got into the dog grooming business and how it led to her having around 100 regular four-legged clients.

She said: “When I was younger, my dad had a dog walking business so that got me into working with dogs and got me used to the likes of big dogs.

“So I’ve always been an animal lover and had loads of pets growing up.

Rebecca Brown, the owner of The Dog Spa Durham, has given an insight into a day in the life of a dog groomer. | National World

“I used to work in the food sector but then I decided that I wanted to go to college and get a qualification - it was either between floristry and dog grooming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did a foundation course in dog grooming and then managed to get an apprenticeship in level two animal care via dog grooming.

“I’ve had many dog grooming jobs but I wanted my own business so here I am.

“I have loads of regular customers, at least 100 of them and I know them on all first-name basis.”

You can watch the full episode of ‘Paw and Order: The Dog Business Boom’ on Shots! by visiting: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52823849.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.