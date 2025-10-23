Sunderland Council

Sunderland City Council is launching a six-month programme to improve the look, feel, and safety of 21 local shopping areas across the city.

The programme will prioritise practical, visible enhancements, with each area receiving a tailored package of works based on local need. Planned activities include deep cleaning, jet washing, sweeping, repainting guard rails, renewing road markings, repairing, or replacing seating, painting cycle stands and bollards, and upgrading bins.

The initiative got underway this week with work starting at Newbottle Street, Houghton. This will see work to clean up the high street with refreshed road markings, repainted lampposts, and deep-cleaned pavements.

As the improvements take shape, residents are encouraged to support their local shops and services, helping to boost the area’s vitality and strengthen the local economy. The project responds directly to feedback from Sunderland’s residents and businesses, which highlighted the importance of cleaner, safer, and more attractive local environments.

It also supports the council’s wider ambition to create a cleaner, greener, and more welcoming city. Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council said: "We know from speaking to residents that the condition of local shopping areas really matters.

“These are places people use every day, and they should feel safe, clean, and welcoming. This programme is about making visible improvements that reflect the pride people have in their communities."

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Cabinet Member for Housing, Regeneration and Business at Sunderland City Council said: "Local high streets play a vital role in our neighbourhoods, not just as places to shop, but as hubs for social connection and local identity.

“By investing in their upkeep, we’re supporting regeneration from the ground up and helping to create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive."