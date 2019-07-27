Litter left on Sunderland beach following heatwave

As temperatures soared this week, thousands of people descended on Sunderland’s beaches.

Vijay Kritzinger, a volunteer for Sea Shepherds UK, took a trip down to Seaburn beach on Wednesday evening, July 24 and found nappies, socks, and a broken camping chair abandoned on the sand.

Here’s what our readers have said about the rubbish:

John Dugdale: “It hurts me to see the way some individuals are willing to abuse their and our environment.”

Irene Mackie: “People who leave rubbish are just lazy and bone idle, if bins are full take your rubbish home – it is that simple.”

Shaun Taylor: “We have something beautiful here in Sunderland, we should cherish it and take the best care of it. We're so lucky to have it on our doorstep.

“It takes nothing to pick up what you brought with you.”

Rose Wilkinson: “Need more bins I had to ask lifeguards were there any bins finally found one overflowing.”

June Wintrip: “We took our litter away as always and I picked some of other peoples up too and put it in the bin with ours. I think in the summer months we should have a litter patrol the same as we have the lifeguards.”

Lisa Sachar Pendleton: “Firstly, a big thank you to those three volunteers who cleaned the beach. But really disappointed and disgusted with those beach goers that left the place a tip. Totally unacceptable. People should tidy up and take their own rubbish home. No excuses.”

Sarah Jane Lamb: “It’s not difficult to put your rubbish into a bag! We left yesterday and my kids picked litter up surrounding us (that wasn’t ours) we put rubbish straight into a bag as we were sitting there. It’s adults not the kids!”