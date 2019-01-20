'It's scared quite a few people' - neighbours react after body of woman, 39, found at house

Police have confirmed they are treating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a house as "suspicious".

The 39-year-old's body was found at a property in Bainbridge Street, Carrville, on the outskirts of Durham City.

The house in Bainbridge Street, Carrville, near Durham City, where the body of a 39-year-old woman was found.

She has not yet been named by officers.

Durham Police say that a 35-year-old man is currently helping them with inquiries in relation the incident.

People living in the residential street have spoken of their shock.

One man who lives just doors from the house where the woman died said: "The first I knew of it was Friday when I saw the police officers.

"I took a couple of parcels in for the people who lived in the house a while ago and they seemed OK to me."

One man, aged 33 who also lives in Bainbridge Street said: "It's generally a nice street so this is unusual.

"It's scared quite a few people around this way.

"I've got two kids myself so it's not nice when you hear something like this has gone on close by."

Another man who also lives in the street said: "I saw the forensics officers coming out of the house the other day so it was quite a shock.

"We've been here since 1980 and it's always been a really quiet place with no trouble.

"I only know my immediate neighbours so I didn't know the people who lived there."