The question of whether Sunderland's empty M&S building worth saving

It now seems almost certain that the former Marks and Spencer on High Street West is to be levelled.

The front of the building remains quite swish. The back, however... | Sunderland Echo

Efforts to persuade Historic England to grant it listed status have failed, meaning there’s no impediment to demolition. We don't know when, but the council has confirmed, sort of, that it will go.

The building is council-owned, but M&S are responsible for it until their lease expires in March 2027.

But will you be happy to see it demolished?

Demolition has been contentious in Sunderland. People remain narked by the old town hall being flattened; half-a-century ago. More recently the Doxford shipyard gatehouse was subjected to fierce debate before it went in 2019.

But demolition isn't always bad. However much Crowtree Leisure Centre is fondly remembered, it was not beautiful.

The Mayfair Suite never threatened to clean up at the Stirling Prizes (although the Tesco replacing it is unlikely to either), while you probably miss the shops that were bulldozed on Holmeside... as much as I do.

The abandoned M&S is highly unlikely to be used ever again. A variety of reasons exist for this, internet shopping chief among them. The big shops aren't returning, anywhere. Sunderland is far from alone in this.

Every time a non-retail development is announced in this city the cry goes up: "But we need more shops."

If this is correct, then the demise of M&S, Debenham's, Wilko, Joplings et al requires further explanation.

We can still help ourselves by using the outlets we still have. There aren't "no shops". Don't be silly.

But back to the M&S building. Worth saving?

The facade remains quite pleasing on the eye, with its Art Deco effect and lovely clock (also facing an uncertain future itself).

But the rest of the exterior, particularly the rear which overlooks St Mary's Way, is most generously described as nondescript. The condition of the sections inside, unseen by the public, are another issue.

We’ve had to make our own explanations for M&S’s treatment of Sunderland, because no one else has provided a completely transparent one.

What's done is done. But is the building too beautiful to kill?