Investigation launched after man dies in custody at Sunderland police station

An investigation has been launched after the death of a man at a Sunderland police station.

Fifty-year-old Daniel Ryan was taken to the custody suite at Southwick police station on November 11, where he died the following day.

Mr Ryan died in custody at Southwick police station

Following a mandatory referral from Northumbria Police, The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Ryan’s death.

An IOPC statement said: "We have obtained initial statements from a number of officers and staff who came into contact with Mr Ryan in the days prior to his death. We are also in the process of reviewing a significant amount of footage from the custody suite.

"At this time, we understand Mr Ryan was reported as wanted for breach of bail conditions on 4 November. He attended Southwick police station on 5 November, where staff noted he appeared unwell, but later left the station without issue.

"Mr Ryan was arrested on 11 November and taken to Southwick custody suite. He was seen by a healthcare professional the same day.

"On 12 November, during a routine check, a member of staff called for assistance shortly after 11.40am. Paramedics arrived and Mr Ryan was declared dead at 12.23pm."

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry added: "Our thoughts are with Mr Ryan’s family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death.

"When someone dies in police custody it is important for the circumstances to be thoroughly investigated. Our work will be carried out independently of police and ensure appropriate scrutiny of police interaction with Mr Ryan.

"Our investigation will look at the actions and decision-making of the police staff and officers who came into contact with Mr Ryan. All are being treated as witnesses at this time, although, as with all our investigations, this will remain under review throughout.

"Our findings will be shared with Mr Ryan’s family, Northumbria Police and HM Coroner in due course.