Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in Peterlee today.

Officers were called to a wooded area in the town this morning and enquiries are on going.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary, said: "Police were called at around 9.30am this morning (September 4) to woodland near Pentland Close, in Peterlee, following reports that a man’s body had been found.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."