International Women’s Day 2024 - Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress An interview with Gail Gallie

Born and raised in Whickham, Tyne and Wear, Gail was educated at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle, before going to Oxford to read Modern Languages: French and Italian. She began her career in advertising and transitioned to marketing roles at the BBC before being appointed CEO of London advertising agency Fallon.

In 2015, Gail joined forces with British screenwriter and film producer Richard Curtis to found Project Everyone, a global communications unit aimed at raising awareness and action for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She launched Project 17, a consultancy focused on aligning the private sector's purpose with the global goals, and co-created Goals House, a collaborative platform bringing together leaders and organisations dedicated to achieving the SDGs.

It was at a Goals House event during COP28, in December, that Gail collectively developed her latest initiative, Nature2 – a bold scheme aimed at addressing the nature finance gap, which is the shortfall in funding required to tackle pressing environmental issues, estimated to be around $1 trillion. The idea behind Nature2 is to mobilise private sector investment by encouraging investors to allocate two per cent of their portfolio towards nature-based investments.

Business leader and tireless advocate for gender equality Gail Gallie

Growing up in Whickham, were you raised in an environment that empowered you as a young girl?

I experienced a very balanced family life. Both my parents were incredibly hard working - my dad came from a very working-class background in Byker, while my mam held down two jobs to support the family - and my godmother was, and still is, a guiding figure in my life. Looking back, the matriarchs were in charge; I felt empowered by hard working women. It was a classic North East upbringing - doors always open, everyone treated like family – and it instilled in me an optimistic outlook and a sense of belonging. I’m still a Northerner at heart, and I have a really strong work ethic thanks to my parents.

Did your school years influence the woman you are today?

Being part of Dame Allan’s Girls’ School meant that I never questioned my power or rights as a woman. I found the setting very nurturing, and it was there that I discovered my love for acting and music. School wasn't just a place of learning; it was a cultural haven that broadened my horizons to the transformative power of the arts. Dame Allan’s not only instilled in me a thirst for life and knowledge but also laid the groundwork for my understanding that the arts and culture are indispensable tools for driving change.

You founded Goals House in 2019. What role does Goals House play in advocating for policy changes that promote gender equality?

Goals House serves as a dynamic platform for driving advocacy and fostering connections among changemakers dedicated to advancing gender equality as part of their commitment to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. As a pop-up, roving, convening space, its mission is to facilitate collaboration, learning, and accountability toward achieving more ambitious change. Goals House strategically positions itself in locations where influential change-making communities gather, such as the World Economic Forum in Davos, and by actively engaging within these spaces, it amplifies the voices of women and ensures their representation on stages and in positions of authority.

Some of our most impactful gatherings have revolved around Goal 5, which focuses on gender equality. By placing women at the centre of discussions, Goals House creates a vibrant melting pot of ideas and perspectives, generating meaningful progress toward gender equality on a global scale.

You’re in the process of launching Nature2 to help mobilise private sector investment for conservation efforts. Is this still a male dominated environment?

The landscape of wealth management is undergoing a significant transformation, particularly with the shift towards a more inclusive and diverse approach to investment decisions. Traditionally, investment decisions have been predominantly made by male patriarchs within families. However, as we witness an intergenerational wealth transfer, there's a notable change in perspective among the next generation.

Nature2 is strategically targeting this transition by focusing on where money is invested, aiming not only for financial returns but also for philanthropic impact, often with more female involvement in decision-making. By redirecting just two per cent of privately held wealth towards initiatives supporting positive biodiversity and regeneration, we can catalyse substantial change.

The potential impact of redirecting even a small fraction of wealth towards nature-based solutions is immense. It has the capacity to unlock billions of pounds of capital, which, in turn, can profoundly affect the lives of billions of people, especially women and girls, across generations. By harnessing the power of investment for positive social and environmental outcomes, we can create a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

Does gender play a role in Nature2’s vision?

Investing in women and promoting gender equality is not only a matter of social justice but also a strategic imperative for environmental sustainability. The destruction of nature has a disproportionate impact on women. For instance, during droughts, girls are typically the first to be pulled out of school to trek long distances in search of water, while in the event of floods, women are more vulnerable to drowning having not been taught to swim. These are just two examples among countless others that underscore the gendered dimensions of environmental crises.

However, women possess a unique ability to catalyse positive change in their communities when provided with education and funding. Studies have shown that when women have control over resources and decision-making processes, they are more likely to allocate their earnings towards community needs. By entrusting them with the management of regenerative initiatives, such as sustainable farming practices for example, communities can not only mitigate environmental degradation but also enhance resilience and wellbeing.

It’s the very reason I wholeheartedly support initiatives like She Changes Climate and admire pioneers such as former Irish leader Mary Robinson, who exemplifies the transformative power of female leadership in tackling climate issues.

Where do you recognise the strength of women in leadership roles?

Countries led by women have demonstrated better outcomes in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Why is this the case? Women possess certain qualities that make them well-suited for crisis leadership. They are more inclined to listen, inherently collaborative, and adept at approaching problems from multiple angles.

In times of crisis and complexity, the ability to listen and embrace diverse perspectives without succumbing to dominating egos is crucial. Women leaders excel in negotiating through such challenges, drawing upon their collaborative nature and holistic thinking.

If you could switch places with another woman for one day, who would that be and why?

It would be a tough choice between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé - both of them wield incredible influence. Taylor Swift's power and reach are truly staggering, newspapers are even hiring Taylor Swift correspondents! What's particularly intriguing is her ability to influence her fan base politically, with reports suggesting that a significant portion of her American fans would follow her political endorsements. I’d seize that opportunity to empower people to vote based on their values.