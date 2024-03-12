Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest is to be opened this week into the death of a 20-year-old dad-to-be who died after his car collided with a tree

Leighton Mileson, 20, from Sunderland, tragically died after the one-vehicle collision in Houghton last month.

Emergency services were called to Burdon Lane just before 10.30pm on Thursday, February 29, where a silver Ford Fiesta had left the road and collided with a tree.

Leighton, who was driving, was taken to hospital where he died the next day. A 16-year-old male passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

Leighton Mileson

His family issued a tribute via police: “We are absolutely devastated and shocked at the loss of our beautiful lad Leighton.

“He always had a smile that lit-up any room he walked in and did not have a bad bone in his body.

“He was loved by so many and what hurts the most is that he was just days away from being a dad.

“We are all destroyed, but the memories we have will be cherished forever. Love you always.”

Assistant coroner Karin Welsh will open an inquest into Leighton's death at the coroner's court at Sunderland City Hall at 11.45am on Wednesday, March 14.

An investigation into the crash has been launched by the Northumbria Police's Motor Patrols Department.

Sergeant Dave Roberts appealed to any witnesses, and especially anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward