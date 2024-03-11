Industry experts urge 9m people in England with back problems to take a bed ‘MOT’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With 16.9% (9m) adults in England suffering from debilitating chronic back pain, the National Bed Federation (NBF) is using this year’s National Bed Month in March to raise awareness of the importance that a good quality mattress can make to achieving a healthy and comfortable night’s sleep.

It has launched a new campaign urging anyone who wakes up with aches and pains or suffers from poor quality sleep to visit https://bedadvice.co.uk/beds-and-beyond/bed-mot/ and take a bed ‘MOT’.

“It’s well-known that a refreshing night’s sleep is vital for health and wellbeing, but huge numbers of people may be being robbed of sleep due to having an old, unsupportive and unhealthy bed,” explains Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation.

“There’s no doubt that investing in a comfortable bed and the right mattress is the foundation of good sleep and, with one in six people in England suffering from severe back pain, it’s certainly worth checking that they provide the support you need by taking our quick online bed MOT.

“As part of this year’s National Bed Month, we’ve launched a parody style video which positions the bed as a ‘miracle’ product to drive home the message. Unlike the many TV adverts advertising health products that claim to transform consumers’ lives, having the right mattress is proven to give numerous positive benefits, not only meaning you’re more likely to sleep better, but also having a positive knock-on effect on many other aspects of your life.”

The video, which is available to watch online across the NBF and Bed Advice UK social media platforms and websites, encourages people to start their journey to a better life by visiting bedadvice.co.uk for further information and guidance on bed buying. The awareness campaign also emphasises the value of investing in a bed, the benefits of purchasing one made by an NBF-approved manufacturer and how to care for it to prolong its lifespan.

Williams continues: “Beds don’t last forever and even if a mattress looks okay, it may not be giving you the support or comfort you need. A mattress’s life span is affected by several factors such as the quality, care and amount you use it, and changes in lifestyle or in our bodies, such as weight gain or ageing, can also require a change of bed.

“With people spending around a third of their lives asleep, mattresses are subject to a staggering 20,000 hours of wear and tear over their average seven-year lifespan, and research has shown that an uncomfortable bed could rob you of up to an hour’s sleep per night. As we celebrate the 35th birthday of National Bed Month, promoting the health benefits of having a quality bed, particularly one made by NBF approved members, remains as vital as ever.”