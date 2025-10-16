A North East cat shelter is celebrating a huge milestone.

Staff and volunteers at Cats Protection Tyneside Cat Centre are celebrating rehoming their 3,000th cat since the shelter opened in 2018.

Felines David and Felix were recently adopted by two families within minutes of each other to take the total number of adopted cats past the 3,000 mark.

Three-year-old Felix arrived at the centre as a stray, with a routine test revealed him to be positive for FIV (Feline immunodeficiency virus). The virus is similar to the HIV in humans but cannot infect people.

While cats with FIV typically remain healthy, they need to be kept as indoor-only cats to prevent it being spread, and the Hardy family, from Hexham, were very happy to adopt Felix.

Felix (left) and David took Cats Protection Tyneside Cat Centre over the milestone of 3,000 cats being adopted since 2018. | Other 3rd Party

David was the last of an unexpected litter of kittens that his owner could not find a home for so they contacted the centre.

Thankfully it did not take long for the five-month-old to catch the eyes of the Pitchford family from Bedlington - with the energetic and inquisitive moggy is now busy exploring his new home.

Beni Benstead, the centre manager at Cats Protection Tyneside Cat Centre, has expressed her delight in the Gateshead charity hitting the impressive milestone.

She said: “We are over the moon that we’ve rehomed such an incredible number of cats. Every cat that comes in to us, for whatever reason, gets shown compassion and kindness.

“While a rescue centre is not an ideal place for any animal, we ensure they are made to feel as comfortable and safe as possible during their stay.

The Pitchford family with David. | Other 3rd Party

“One of our biggest joys is seeing the cats go off to their new homes, knowing they are about to embark on a new chapter in their lives.

“We wish David, Felix and their families the happiest of futures together.”

Every cat that arrives at the Cats Protection Tyneside Cat Centre receives essential veterinary care, which includes a full health check, microchipping, neutering, and vaccinations.

The charity also when covers the price of food, litter, emergency treatments, or the running costs of the centre itself, with costs continually rising.

Staff have stated that from intake to rehoming, it costs an average of £1,077 to care for one cat.

To commemorate the achievement of rehoming 3,000 cats, the centre has launched a fundraiser which is aiming to raise a fitting £3,000 to help with running costs.

The Hardy family with Felix. | Other 3rd Party

Beni added: “One of the biggest challenges we’ve had is the increasing number of cats who come to us having never, or rarely, been seen by a vet.

“These cats can end up having multiple health issues that require time and resources to get them healthy so they are able to be rehomed.

“Our fundraiser target may sound ambitious but our waiting lists and costs are at an all-time high; anyone who donates can be assured the money is being directed to helping cats most in need.”

You can view and donate to the fundraiser at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/3000-cats.

If you wish to know more about Cats Protection Tyneside, visit: https://www.cats.org.uk/tyneside.