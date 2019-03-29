In pictures: The winners, the magic, the special moments - Sunderland celebrates its heroes at the Best of Wearside Awards
Sunderland’s unsung heroes, World Cup stars and courageous children were given a massive “well done” at the Best of Wearside Awards.
Here were look at the winners, the magic, and the special moments in pictures from the 2019 event.
Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside Awards 2019 at the Stadium of Light. Winner of the Child of Achievment Award Chanel Murrish
Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside Awards 2019 at the Stadium of Light. Brian Henderson, father of Jordan Henderson.
Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside Awards 2019 at the Stadium of Light. Winner of the Student of the Year Award Bridie Stoddart
Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside Awards 2019 at the Stadium of Light.
