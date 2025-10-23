Submitted

A local rising golf star and pupil at Sunderland Academy has made history after breaking the Fairmont St Andrews course record

Local Schoolgirl Becomes Course Record Holder at Fairmont St Andrews

The incredible feat took place during the Stephen Gallacher Fairmont Championship at the world-renowned St Andrews earlier this month, when 15-year-old Millie Hixon, a Year 11 student at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy claimed joint 1st place in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Girls’ U-18 Championship and broke the amateur course record.

Finishing with a stunning gross 66, eight under par, on the second round, Millie shot rounds of one under, eight under, and one over, finishing an incredible eight under par over the three days. This exceptional performance places Millie firmly on the national radar as one of the UK’s brightest young golfing talents.

Having begun playing golf at just five years old, she now trains and plays out of Wearside Golf Club and is coached by Andrew Nicholson from Wynyard Golf Club. Millie has been supported by the Steve McClaren Coaching Group and receives strength and conditioning training from Parnaby Performance.

She continues to be part of the England Under-18 Regional Squad, coached by JJ Vallely, and has also been crowned the Durham Junior County Champion for both 2024 and 2025.

Reflecting on her achievement, Millie said: “I am extremely proud – all the hard work I have put in has paid off. I am looking forward to continuing my training and progressing toward my ambition of becoming a professional golfer. Along the way, I hope to study Business and Golf at university in America.”

Staff and fellow students at St Anthony’s are delighted to celebrate Millie’s success. Laura Dudley, Assistant Headteacher, said: “Millie is an outstanding example of dedication, resilience, and ambition. We are incredibly proud of her success on the world stage and look forward to supporting her as she continues her journey in golf and education.”

Millie regularly competes in national tournaments across the UK, playing against the best young players in the country. She is widely regarded as one to watch in the coming years as she continues her rise through the golfing ranks.