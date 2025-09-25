I'm a Tyne & Wear Metro driver and the game-changing new trains are like Rolls Royces

Tyne & Wear Metro

A Metro driver has spoken about the reality of retraining to operate the new Stadler trains, describing the experience as both challenging and rewarding.

Sean Docherty, 53, from Kingston Park in Newcastle, has been part of the Metro train crew since 2018. He recently completed the three-week conversion course required for all drivers transitioning to the new fleet.

“It’s like going back to school and then there is a driving test at the end of it,” said Sean. “You feel a real buzz getting in that new train for the first time. We have to learn every single button and function, and to ensure competency there are assessments along the way. There is a lot to take in.”

The course combines classroom-based learning with simulator work and supervised driving on the Metro system. Drivers begin with a state-of-the-art immersive simulator at the Nexus Learning Centre in South Shields, before moving on to practical, on-track experience under supervision.

Sean described the experience of operating the new trains: “It’s like driving a Rolls Royce.”

The new trains, supplied by Stadler, are part of a fleet of 46 scheduled to replace the ageing Metro vehicles by the end of 2026. Half of the new fleet is expected to be in service by the end of 2025. So far, more than 160 of the 200 train crew members have completed the training.

“It involves a lot more work than the public get to see,” Sean explained. “The course was a big 3 weeks and I was determined to get through it. The new trains offer us a fabulous new working environment. They’re a game changer. Even the view from the driving seat is better. The driver’s cab is completely different to what we have been used to. The technology is vastly advanced.”

Drivers are trained in small groups of four and must pass assessments throughout the course. Topics covered include the layout of the driver’s cab, the Train Control Management System (TCMS), operating the doors and sliding steps, emergency braking, signal sighting, and fault-finding procedures.

Before they can operate the new trains with an instructor on the network, drivers must first complete simulator sessions and a driving test within the Gosforth Depot. They then undergo six hours of supervised driving on passenger-free services, followed by a final assessment on the Metro system.

“It was exciting to get into the simulator. It’s an amazing piece of technology and is vital tool to help us learn the controls, from accelerating and braking, to emergency procedures and signal sighting. We’ve not had something like this before and it’s really transformed how we are trained,” said Sean.

He added: “It’s daunting at first. When you see all of those switches it’s like a welcome to the 21st century moment. It’s really impressive. There are so many features, the old trains have none of that. As you get used to it, you realise how much easier they make our jobs and it’s not actually as daunting as it looks.”

Describing the final stage of training, Sean said: “At the end there’s a final assessment which lasts for about 40 minutes. This is the Metro driving test. For mine I had to drive from St James station all the way around the coast to Monument. It’s such a good feeling to be told that you have passed. I was relieved.

“I can’t wait to get started driving the new trains on a regular basis in full customer service.”

Nicola Cheetham, Head of Fleet Transition at Nexus, said: “Our driver training programme is going really well. We’ve so far trained 158 members of Traincrew, which includes 144 drivers, nine Operations Managers, four Metro Futures Traincrew Specialists and one Learning and Development Specialist. The new trains really are a game changer for Metro drivers.

“Their working environment has been transformed. We can’t wait to get all 46 new trains in service.”

The first of the new Metro trains began carrying passengers in December 2024. Nearly half of weekday services are now operated using the new fleet.