A Seaham house has been blasted on social media for having the most dog muck one TikTok star has ever seen.

The Housing Horrors account - which has 183,000 followers - has highlighted the £130,000 terraced bungalow in Sutherland Street.

The title of the upload is “I can’t believe the estate agents uploaded this”, referencing agent photos uploaded to Rightmove showing a back garden covered in dozens of piles of what looks like dog poo, as well as a small dog.

When the Echo checked the listing today, the pictures showing the garden- and the dog - have been removed.

The man behind Housing Horrors states: “What the bloody hell are they thinking?” He adds: “I don’t know what is worse - the owners leaving all of this dog poo out there like this, or the agent thinking it’s a great idea to upload this photo.

“This is going to put off any prospective buyers. Imagine looking through a house... buying your first house and seeing that.”

The influencer goes on to claim:“This is genuinely one of the worst properties I have ever seen in my life”, before looking through other pictures of the property.

Other pictures show unkempt rooms and washing left out in the kitchen. He adds: “To be honest, they could clean up a little bit. There’s stuff everywhere. Usually for the estate agents photos you’ve got to remove all of these little bits and bobs, but for whatever reason, they’ve decided to keep them all in.”

And pointing to an expensive bottle of champagne left on the kitchen worktop, he said: “I think they’re spending their money in the wrong places because they could litreally just hire a cleaner for the price of that Ace of Spades bottle and just clean up all of that. I’m sorry, absolutely insane.”