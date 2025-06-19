Google

A former police officer has avoided jail for sexually assaulting a woman over two decades ago.

Albert Jardine, of Millbrook, Felling, Gateshead, was an employee with Northumbria Police when he targeted his victim during the 1990s. Newcastle Crown Court heard the brave woman eventually reported what had happened to her and an investigation was launched.

Prosecutor Christopher Rose said the allegations were looked into at the time after they were reported by someone else on behalf of the victim, but no action was taken. The court heard that Jardine then said to the woman: "I can get away with it.

"I'm a PC, no one will believe you."

Jardine, now 79, denied indecent assault but was found guilty after a trial. The charge spanned at least two separate incidents. In an impact statement read out by Mr Rose, the woman said she has suffered mentally as a result of what happened.

She added: "The actions of Jardine have stayed with me. Despite trying to put it behind me and move on with my life, I haven't been able to. "At the time I felt embarrassed and alone. I feel like if it happened in more recent times I would have been supported and able to report it. It still took me a long time to feel strong enough to do it."

Judge Julie Clemitson told Jardine he had betrayed the public trust in police officers. The judge said: "It's important that victims of this sort of offences feel able to speak out and seek help. It's important that perpetrators understand they can't hide behind a badge or rely on their position of authority or power to protect them."

The judge sentenced him to eight months suspended for 18 months Andrew Walker, mitigating, told the court Jardine is a grandfather who is married with grown up children - one of whom has suffered serious health complications recently.

Mr Walker added that he had never been in trouble before. Jardine was also ordered to pay £3,000 of prosecution costs.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, from Northumbria Police's Professional Standards Department, said: "Firstly, I want to recognise the bravery of the victim in this case and apologise for the service she received when initially coming forward in the early 1990s.

"It is thanks to them that this individual has now been brought to justice. When concerns were first raised an investigation was carried out, however there is no record of formal action being taken as a result. The officer retired a short time later.

"I want to praise the victim for coming forward again in 2022 after which we have carried out a further investigation. This resulted in the former officer being charged and subsequently convicted at court.

"The behaviour of this individual was completely unacceptable and is in no way representative of the officers, staff and volunteers who come to work every single day to make a difference to people’s lives.

"We would offer further assurance that over the last 30 years significant improvements have been made in how such offences are investigated and the support available for victims. We want to make it clear that we are committed to being here for victims and ensuring they are listened to, while also working to bring offenders to justice."