Identity Consult crew hits the beach in green drive

Sunderland business Identity Consult has really cleaned up.

Ten colleagues from the development and construction consultancy swapped the office for the beach to help clean up the city’s coastline.

The team undertook undertaking cleaning duties at the Blue Flag award winning Roker Beach as part of a beach clean organised by the Sunderland Welcome to the Coast Project.

Volunteers spent three hours working their way along the beach, collecting litter and plastics in a bid to keep the area tidy and protect Roker’s natural habitat.

Nigel Brewer, Environmental Lead from IC, said the day had been a part of the firm’s recognition of its environmental responsibilities: “At IC we are working towards creating a business that is reducing our carbon footprint and doing what we can to protect the planet, starting on our own doorstep,” he said.

“So taking a day out to help clear Roker Beach of rubbish meant a lot to us, whilst being fun too.”

The beach clean is the latest in a series of clean-ups carried out by the firm.

The team previously undertook cleaning duties on the streets around its offices at Quay West Business Village, tidying the surrounding roads of rubbish and litter in March this year.

“We like to ensure we give back to the communities in which we work so this volunteering project aligns with our goal of becoming a Net Zero company as well as of caring for place, people and planet,” said Nigel Brewer.