Iconic Royal Mail red post boxes in Sunderland undergo biggest redesign 175 year history
Reflecting a return to their classic Victorian design, the new boxes will, for the first time, enable customers to send and return parcels — up to shoebox size — via a postbox. In a move to better compete with private courier services and parcel drop-off lockers, Royal Mail is deploying 3,500 solar-powered post boxes throughout the UK.
These new boxes allow users to scan a barcode using the Royal Mail app, which then opens a drop-down drawer specifically designed for parcels too large to fit through the standard letter slot.
The updated post boxes also include a separate letter slot and are equipped with solar panels that power the drawer and barcode scanner. Customers can obtain proof of posting and access parcel tracking via the Royal Mail app.
After initial trials in Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire in April, the rollout is expanding across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Cities such as Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Sheffield, and Sunderland will be among the first to receive the new post boxes.
Jack Clarkson, managing director of out of home and commercial excellence at Royal Mail, stated: “We are all sending and returning more parcels than ever before. This trend will only continue as online shopping shows no signs of slowing, particularly with the boom of second-hand marketplaces.
"There are 115,000 post boxes in the UK located within half a mile of 98% of addresses, making them by far the most convenient network of parcel drop-off points in the UK. Our message is clear, if you have a Royal Mail label on your parcel, and it fits, put it in a postbox and we’ll do the rest.”