Iconic punk group the Tom Robinson Band plays The Fire Station on Sunday, October 6.

The band made its name with catchy hit singles and social activism. In 2024 Mr Robinson is as defiant and unashamedly political as ever.

Their 23-date tour celebrates their two original albums: Power In The Darkness and TRB TWO.

Forty-six years after 2-4-6-8 Motorway reached number five in the charts, the band brings "politically charged yet optimistic punk rock sound" back to Sunderland, where they played the Mayfair Suite in 1979.

In the 1970s, the band became known for their hit songs, but also for their support of Rock Against Racism and the LGBTQ+ anthem Glad To Be Gay, which made it into the top 20 despite being banned by BBC Radio 1.

In 1978, the band played to a massive 80,000 people at their Carnival Against the Nazis in Victoria Park, London.

The tour showcases those first two albums, including their song Up Against the Wall; a classic punk rock single.

The setlist has been specially chosen by fans through an online poll. It will includes album tracks from the era that haven’t previously been performed live.

Tom said: "Forty-five years on, some of the original TRB lyrics, about division, injustice and uncertainty, still feel depressingly relevant in a world of Trump, Farage and Suella Braverman.

"I also owe a huge amount to the musicianship of Mark, Dolphin, and Danny back in the day. We're hoping to do that early band - and the songs - full justice this autumn."

Venue director Tamsin Austin said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Tom Robinson and his band to The Fire Station.

“His music and their message have resonated with a lot of people for a very long time, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to the venue to enjoy it live.”

Tickets are £29 from the Fire Station website.