I would love to give all 17 of these Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter pets a home

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Storm (Akita)
Storm has been a real BFG the whole time he has been at the shelter. He very quickly became a staff and volunteer favourite with his big character and playful ways. He came in as a stray so there is no history on whether he has met any cats or small animals. For the most part he has been a good boy when meeting other dogs, but sometimes does get a little frustrated when he can’t get to them and this can spill over into him being very vocal towards them. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Posie (Pocket Bully)
Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Milo
Milo is a sweet young lad who struggled with settling in to the shelter environment initially. He soon made friends with the staff and begun to grow in confidence – he will often now be at the front of his pen, meowing for attention! He likes to follow the staff around his pen – waiting for them to make a fuss of him. He likes being cosy and warm and can often be found snoozing, curled up under his heat lamp. He also loves his food and will never say no to a few treats! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
