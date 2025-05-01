I would love to adopt these 17 pets from Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
2. Storm (Akita)
Storm has been a real BFG the whole time he has been at the shelter. He very quickly became a staff and volunteer favourite with his big character and playful ways. He came in as a stray so there is no history on whether he has met any cats or small animals. For the most part he has been a good boy when meeting other dogs, but sometimes does get a little frustrated when he can’t get to them and this can spill over into him being very vocal towards them. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Elsie
Elsie is a lovely, affectionate girl who has settled straight in here at the shelter. She is a confident girl who is always happy to say hello to our staff. She loves to have a good cuddle with her humans and also has a playful side and enjoys playing with a variety of toys. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Posie (Pocket Bully)
Posie came into care as a stray dog and was absolutely terrified from the moment the dog warden collected her; she was so afraid and anxious she took a very long time to start trusting just a few of the staff at the shelter. It took her a little while longer to become comfortable around the rest of the staff, but boy when she has decided she trusts you, is she worth the wait. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
