I would love for someone in the North East to give Twirl his forever home

The Dogs Trust are searching for Twirl’s forever home.

The Dogs Trust, at Darlington, are searching for a forever home for Twirl, a lurcher who was rescued from kennels in Northern Ireland.

Twirl has been at the North East Dogs Trust centre for seven months after he was rescued through the charity’s Chance of a Lifetime scheme (COAL).

The scheme rescues dogs from council pounds in Northern Ireland and transfers them within the UK to one of the charity’s 21 rehoming centres.

Four-year-old Twirl was initially cared for at Dogs Trust Glasgow before being transferred to the North East in October 2024 so he could benefit from the centre’s hydrotherapy facilities.

Dogs Trust Darlington are looking for a forever home for Twirl. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Twirl has mild to moderate hip dysplasia, which is being managed well with medication and regular hydrotherapy in the rehoming centre's underwater treadmill.

Dogs Trust staff have confirmed that the condition doesn’t hold him back as he enjoys daily walks, off-lead zooms and playtime - although he does require help from humans to make sure he doesn’t overdo it.

Despite his loving and playful nature, an adopter for Twirl is yet to be found since he arrived at Dogs Trust Darlington in October.

The charity has stated that if he is adopted by someone in the North East, he will be able to continue to use the centre’s underwater treadmill for free.

Twirl suffers from mild to moderate hip dysplasia, which is helped by him using the Dog Trust's underwater treadmill. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Nikki Holroyd, Manager at Dogs Trust Darlington, said: “Twirl is as sweet as his name suggests, and he has a soft and gooey centre like the best chocolate bar. He has an affectionate and loving nature, so after playtime, he is a happy boy snuggling up beside you or lounging in his bed with a tasty treat.

“He loves playing with toys, especially soft toys.

“Twirl’s mild hip dysplasia is well managed. He enjoys his regular sessions in the underwater treadmill as it’s fun for him.

“If Twirl is adopted locally to us, he can continue to come for sessions at no cost to his owner.

“Twirl is a firm favourite with the team as he has a fantastic spirit. He will bring so much joy and companionship to his new family when he finds his special someone.”

If Twirl is adopted in the North East, he will be able to use the underwater treadmill for free. | Dogs Trust Darlington

Twirl requires a home where he is the only pet and he would like to be exercised in quiet walking areas, as he can be unsure of other dogs.

He could live in a home with secondary school aged children.

You can find out more about Twirl by visiting: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/3474187.

