I wish I could give all 19 of these adorable North East pets a forever home

4 . Luna and Mojo

Luna is a very sweet and playful girl who will often be sat on her tree snoozing, but she demands attention as soon as she sees you coming! Mojo is a lovely boy, he can be a little reserved initially until he gets to know you, but given a bit of time he will show you his sweet side. Both have displayed dislike to other cats in the cattery, so they are looking for a home with no other pets. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter