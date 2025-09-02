I wish I could give all 19 of these adorable North East pets a forever home

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
2. Lola (Crossbreed)
Lola is a sweet girl who initially found the shelter environment a little overwhelming. Although she has now settled, she can still be a bit of an anxious girl and doesn’t particularly enjoy spending time in her kennel – she is always desperate to be out with her human friends! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Flint (Cane Corso)
Flint had a bit of a sad arrival with us, he was found tied to a fence early in the morning by a member of public who brought him to the shelter. He can be quite shy and worried in new situations and around new people, which we feel is understandable under the circumstances. However, once Flint has gotten his confidence with you, he is a bundle of laughs and described as a bit of a goofball, making the staff here laugh daily. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Luna and Mojo
Luna is a very sweet and playful girl who will often be sat on her tree snoozing, but she demands attention as soon as she sees you coming! Mojo is a lovely boy, he can be a little reserved initially until he gets to know you, but given a bit of time he will show you his sweet side. Both have displayed dislike to other cats in the cattery, so they are looking for a home with no other pets. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter