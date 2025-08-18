I went to the North East’s only dedicated comedy club - a venue everyone should try
It’s a venue that I’ve been to multiple times but with each passing visit, I get more and more impressed with The Stand, on High Bridge, in Newcastle city centre.
Having initially only watched comedians play to 10,000+ seater arenas or larger venues such as the Sunderland Empire or Newcastle’s City Hall Theatre until I visited The Stand for a first time a few years ago, you can’t fully grasp the artform of comedy until you experience it on this scale.
With the relaxing atmosphere of the bar and terrace at street level, the real magic happens in the basement of The Stand.
As you walk down the stairs past the posters advertising a variety of upcoming shows, you enter into a space where experienced comedians tweak their sets and up and coming acts hone their craft.
With fully unreserved seating, it pays to get there early if you’re wanting to guarantee yourself a good seat or table; however, there isn’t a bad seat in the house.
If you’re after catching a ‘work in progress’ from an experienced act such as James Acaster and Adam Rowe or in the mood to see an up and coming local comedian, such as South Shields’ Jack Fox, then The Stand will undoubtedly have something for you.
You can find out more about The Stand at: https://www.thestand.co.uk/whats-on/newcastle.