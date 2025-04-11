Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Take a look below at our reporter’s review of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring South Shields star Joe McElderry, before it arrives in the North East...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I was offered tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, I was transported back to the 90’s, thinking of THAT song, Philip Schofield and my primary school performance - where I had a very much non-speaking part.

This Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Tim Rice favourite was everywhere when I was growing up, but apart from Any Dream Will Do being a theme tune to my childhood, I actually didn’t know too much about it. I had never seen it, and actually, I can’t remember ever having been to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, this week on a sunny evening with my son (it was half term so I didn’t mind the 7.30pm start time), off we went, full of excitement for something a bit different.

Read More I spoke to Joe McElderry ahead of Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat's Blackpool arrival

This musical performance is touring the UK, with X Factor’s Joe McElderry heavily promoted as the star. What I didn’t realise - and perhaps I should have looked more closely - is that he plays the Pharoah, not Joseph. That part is taken by Adam Felipe. But not on our night, no. Signs were up in the Box Office stating that Davide Fienauri would be playing Joseph that night. Hmm...would it be as good, I wondered.

Well, having seen it, I can’t imagine anyone else playing the part. Beautiful to look at, so beautiful to listen to I thought he was miming at times, and a powerhouse performer that stunned the theatre with his rendition of Close Every Door To Me. He is the real deal, no doubt. I couldn’t believe he was only listed as playing supporting role Napthali & ‘Ensemble’, or that he was Italian. You wouldn’t have a clue that English wasn’t his first language, he was faultless.

Another star was Christina Bianco, the narrator. Funny, warm, and with a voice that humbles you. This lady has it all, and she’s got the moves too. Talking of moves, wow. This is high-energy from start to finish, with stage-busting routines left, right and centre. And we’re talking high-kicks, back-flips, and the cancan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber don’t let you get too morbid in any section, with country songs, French-inspired sections (odd, but I didn’t mind it) and a bit of Elvis packed in for good measure. Elvis you say...yes, Joe McElderry’s Pharoah is a rhine-stone wearing ‘uh hu hu’ interpretation, with a Las Vegas sign thrown in for good measure.

Joe McElderry returns to Blackpool with Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat but this time he plays the Pharoah. | submit

I’ve never seen the role before, but Joe played to the crowd in this role, in a way that reminded me of a pantomime baddy or Dame. Not in a bad way - we lapped it up. Members of the crowd were shouting ‘Go Joe’ from the side, and he blasted away some impressive notes. Despite all the hype, his part was small, but perfectly formed.

The real star, like I say, was Davide Fienauri, ably supported by a fantastic cast including children, some impressive scenery (particularly in the second half with the Pharoah part), and an amazing live orchestra. Before the second half started, the conductor indulged the audience with a bit of a clap-along, and afterwards there was a get-on-your-feet ‘mega-mix’ dance along.

A multi award-winning show starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry as the roof-raising Pharaoh. | 📍 Winter Gardens Blackpool, June 3 - 7 2025 | Tristram Kenton

We left at that point because my son was tired, and honestly, he didn’t understand why nobody actually spoke in the show. If you’re taking younger children, be prepared to explain that and do quite a bit of interpreting for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a superb show that deserved the standing ovation it received. High quality, captivating, and I’m very glad I went. I thought after so long of doing the rounds that it could be a little tired. I was very wrong. This is was invigorating and worth every penny of the ticket price (from £29.25 for a full price ticket).