A Washington woman suspected of being involved in a road smash denied to police she had driven, despite her car being hot to the touch.

Kelly Charlton, 41, claimed she had only sat in her motor to charge her mobile phone while it was stationary outside her home in Thornton Court, Glebe. But her vehicle had been involved in a minor collision about 15 minutes earlier, at around 6.40pm on Sunday, April 20, in Washington’s Concord district, a court heard.

Charlton became uppity at her front door when police came calling and told her a breath test was required, prosecutor Paul Anderson. She was arrested but failed to give a sample of breath or blood at a police station, with excuses which included having a chest infection.

The offender has now been banned from the roads after pleading guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to failing to provide a sample for analysis. Mr Anderson said: “Police got a report just before 7pm that a black Kia Ceed had been involved in a road traffic collision in Concord, it had collided with bollards.

“They checked the registered keeper of the vehicle, and it was about 15 minutes later when they arrived at her home. They car was still warm, and the brake plates were hot. She answered the door and said that she had been in the car to charge her phone.

“She was told that she was going to be arrested and was not happy about that. At the police station, she said she had a chest infection and could not give a breath test. The officer said ‘ok’ and moved to bloods. She said she would but then changed her mind.

“She said she would give blood if it was a different practitioner, which was not possible. She got a final warning. The offence is high culpability, there was a road traffic collision.”

Nick Moore, defending, said a pre-sentence report into Charlton’s offence was needed. The Probation Service confirmed there was “clear evidence” Charlton had “alcohol issues”. District Judge Zoe Passfield imposed an interim driving ban and adjourned the hearing for reports.

She granted Charlton unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, July 15.