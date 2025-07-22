I think my dog was stung by a bee and now he’s fighting a mystery illness

Milo the boxer is suffering from a mystery illness after suffering from a suspected bee sting.

A South Shields couple have spoken of their despair after their four-year-old boxer, Milo, is suffering from a mystery illness.

Paul Willcock, 44, and Chantelle Green, 25, discovered that Milo had a swollen face after he came back from a walk on July 8 - with a vet prescribing him steroids on July 9 to reduce the swelling, which is suspected to be from a bee sting.

Three days later, Milo had a catheter put into him due to him not being able to pass urine - something that he still has at the time of writing due to a blockage on his bladder.

Vets have also discovered that Milo has an abscess in his face, which they believe could be due to a foreign body being inside where he was initially stung by a bee.

Milo has now been referred to a specialist in the hope that the cause of his illness can be located, with the couple hoping for some positive news in the coming days.

Chantelle has told National World how they have been feeling since Milo’s health took a bad turn.

She said: “We’ve been feeling absolutely terrible, we’ve hardly eaten or slept - I’ve had Milo since he was little and he is basically my emotional support.

“He has got me through quite a lot tough times so it has been a struggle, especially with the shock of the cost of his care.

“It’s been very tiring and we’ve just not been able to think properly.”

The couple have had to launch a fundraising page an in effort to help with the costs of Milo’s care - with £743 of the £2,800 target raised at the time of writing.

Paul has described the outpouring of support and thanked everyone who has helped them so far.

He commented: “It has been overwhelming, we’ve been in tears over it all - there are some beautiful people out there who have helped us out massively.

“We truly appreciate what everyone has done so far for both us and Milo, we have some much gratitude to everyone.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their ongoing support.”

You can view and donate to Milo’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/milo-our-boxer-dog-needs-medical-treatment.