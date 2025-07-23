A security officer has taken on two gruelling physical challenges.

Mark Hardy, a security officer at Choice, which is a subsidiary of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, recently took on two ultra-distance events in the space of a week.

After spending 24 years in the Armed Forces, Mark continuing to thrive on taking on physical challenges and has raised vital funds for the STS STS Charity Rise Above Cancer Fund in the process.

His first challenge saw him complete the demanding WAUT Wales Ultra 50-mile trail around the Welsh Llyn Peninsula Coast Line on July 4 and 5.

He then looked to follow this up with the Snowdon 24-hour Challenge, which is an attempt to climb the highest peak in Wales as many times as possible in a 24-hour window.

However, the event was called off early due to safety concerns relating to the severe heatwave in the UK - with Mark having only completed just one climb.

Despite the setback, Mark is determined to raise as much money and awareness as possible for Rise Above Cancer, a cause that is close to his heart.

He said: “I wanted to push myself with two challenges across two weekends, knowing I was doing it for a cause that’s close to our hearts.

“My wife has dedicated her career to cancer patients and is now a Matron and was previously a Clinical Cancer Educator at STSFT.

“A close family member is also currently having treatment for cancer and using these services, so it really means the world to us.”

Rise Above Cancer plays a vital role in supporting the STSFT Cancer Information and Support Service by providing funds so it can go the extra mile for the Trust’s patients.

It offers things such as practical and emotional support, complementary therapies for both patients and carers, advice on how to obtain legal advice, a bandana service, benefits advice, and more.

The charity also provides resources to support children who have a family member or friend who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Mark has already raised a total of £1,500 in 2023 - with his latest fundraising sitting at £745 at the time of writing.

The security officer now has his sights set on completing the iconic Great North Run in September as he looks to build on the money already raised.

Nichola Taylor, Head of Corporate Affairs and Charity at STSFT, has praised Mark for his efforts in raising vital funds for Rise Above Cancer.

She commented: “We’re so proud of Mark’s dedication.

“Fundraisers like him help ensure we can offer vital services that truly make a difference for cancer patients and their families across South Tyneside and Sunderland.”

You can view and donate to Mark’s fundraiser at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mark-hardy-2.