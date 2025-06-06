A Whitburn-born entrepreneur has received recognition from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Paul Mackings and his wife, Viv, recently enjoyed afternoon in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after they were invited to attend a Royal Garden Party, hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

They were invited to the event to mark Paul’s commitment to charity, the local community and his contribution to the North East education sector.

While at the Palace, the couple were able to chat with the King and Queen and have memorable photographs taken in the gardens.

Paul has been a driving force of North East education for many years as the chair of the Melrose Trust, in Durham.

The Trust has grown from one primary school at Wynyard to twelve primary schools across the Durham and Teesside area – with other schools looking to join the Trust in 2025.

Paul and Viv Mackings in the Buckingham Palace Gardens. | Goffy Media

Paul is also the director of Illuminare, a Multi Academy Trust in South Tyneside and is leading the team who are looking to deliver the brand new £95million college in South Shields town centre.

He is also a familiar face at South Tyneside College, where he regularly takes time to tell his inspirational story in masterclass sessions.

Speaking after the garden party, Paul said: “Viv and I had an incredible time at Buckingham Palace a couple of weeks ago.

“We made memories that will last forever, and it was a truly glorious occasion.

“The weather was magnificent and to be in the presence of many inspirational people and to be in the same company alongside the King and Queen made it a perfect day for us both.

“When I first started out at South Tyneside College in 1979, I was trying to find my way in life.

“It was beyond my wildest dreams that one day I would be recognised in such a Royal way at Buckingham Palace and to share in the splendour of it all with my lovely wife Viv.

“I have consistently tried to always be positive and through my many years of strong links to local education I am forever telling people to believe in themselves.

“Working hard, grasping opportunities, staying focussed and being able to bounce back from a fall (which we all face) are all essential.

“I’m hugely proud of my working-class upbringing and when the surprise invite arrived, we both felt tremendously humbled and honoured.”

As well as championing the local education sector, Paul’s company is also behind the hugely successful Trenchers Fish and Chip, which is based at both Whitby and Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

Paul helped to mastermind the project to bring Spanish City back to life as a high profile dining and leisure project in the summer of 2018.

