'I heard a bang and then 10 minutes later there were loads of police about' - residents in shock after baby girl is left critically injured

Residents have spoken of their shock after a baby girl had to be airlifted to hospital after she was allegedly assaulted at a house.

The 17-month-old tot was rushed to hospital having suffered serious injuries yesterday at an address in Dawdon.

Police outside the house where the baby is alleged to have been assaulted.

She was airlifted to the RVI in Newcastle and remains in a critical condition.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 25-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man remain in police custody.

Those living close by today gave their reaction to the news.

One man who lives in the street but did not want to be named, said: "I saw the police vans come down the street and then two men and a lass were taken out of a house.

"I couldn't see a lot of what was going on because the police vans were in the way.

"It's quite shocking that something has happened so close to where I live."

Another man, who also lives in the street, said: "Yesterday morning I just heard a big bang and then 10 minutes later loads of police came into the street.

"I don't know what has happened exactly.

"It's not that bad an area really but we get the odd person causing trouble."

And a woman who also lives in the street said: "I can't believe it.

"It isn't a nice area though.

"I've been trying to leave for a while now because there are problems with people on drugs and others drinking too much alcohol.

"You just hope that baby girl is OK."

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were called by ambulance yesterday morning at around 10.10am to an incident involving a baby girl in the Dawdon area.

"The baby was taken via air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where she remains in a critical condition."