I asked ChatGPT what the 13 'worst' areas of Sunderland were, this is what it said...

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2025, 17:21 BST

According to AI, these are the least-desirable areas of Sunderland.

While ChatGPT was quick to emphasise that this list is not a definitive “worst‐list” (data is complex, neighbourhoods change, experiences vary), it went on to explain that the ranking is based on levels of deprivation, crime or social challenges.

For context, Sunderland is ranked the 33rd most deprived local authority in England (using the Index of Multiple Deprivation, 2019). It is, however, important to note that deprivation and crime are not the same as saying “all of the area is bad” or “unsafe to live in”.

Things can also change over time: regeneration programmes, new housing, community investment can shift the picture.

Here are some of the neighbourhoods/wards in Sunderland that stand out in official reports and based on the latest data...

Millfield

1. Sunderland Royal Hospital, Millfield

Millfield | Google Maps

Southwick

2. General view of Thompson Road in Southwick area

Southwick | Google/LDRS

Redhill

3. Redhill, Sunderland

Redhill | Google

Sandhill

4. Sandhill Ward

Sandhill | Google Photo: Google

