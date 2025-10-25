I asked ChatGPT what the 13 'worst' areas of Sunderland were, this is what it said...

While ChatGPT was quick to emphasise that this list is not a definitive “worst‐list” (data is complex, neighbourhoods change, experiences vary), it went on to explain that the ranking is based on levels of deprivation, crime or social challenges.

For context, Sunderland is ranked the 33rd most deprived local authority in England (using the Index of Multiple Deprivation, 2019). It is, however, important to note that deprivation and crime are not the same as saying “all of the area is bad” or “unsafe to live in”.

Things can also change over time: regeneration programmes, new housing, community investment can shift the picture.

Here are some of the neighbourhoods/wards in Sunderland that stand out in official reports and based on the latest data...

2 . General view of Thompson Road in Southwick area Southwick | Google/LDRS Photo Sales