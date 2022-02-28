Flat fire in Sunderland's Hylton Road 'caused by an electrical fault' as pictures show extent of damage
A fire which closed Sunderland’s Hylton Road for almost six hours was started by an electrical fault.
The police and fire brigade attended the fire in the loft of a flat close to Sunderland Royal Hospital at around 5pm on Friday, February 25, and the road eventually reopened fully shortly before 11pm.
The closure was put in place while firecrews worked to ensure the property was safe and in particular that the gas supply was isolated.
Watch manager Jade Makarski, from Farringdon fire station, said an aerial ladder had been required in order to tackle the blaze from above.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service confirmed today, Monday, February 28 that the fire had been caused by an electrical fault but an investigation into exactly what had happened was still on-going.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that an electrical fault caused the fire on Hylton Road in Sunderland on Friday .
"The incident is currently still under investigation."