Hunt for man after police lights are stolen from patrol car at Sunderland railway station

CCTV images of a man have been released after police lights were stolen from a car at Sunderland Railway Station.

The incident happened at 4.29am on Wednesday, December 26.

Officers from British Transport Police believe the man shown in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has more information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 266 of 27/12/18.

Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.