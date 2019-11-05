Hunt for driver after hit-and-run near Nissan

Shortly after 7am on Tuesday, November 5, police received a report of a collision on Washington Road, Sunderland near Nissan.

Two police cars and one ambulance were sent to the incident while traffic continued to flow in the area.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Officers and emergency services attended the scene where a man had been hit by a car.

A crash has taken place on the A1290. Photo: NElivetraffic

“The car has then made off from the scene.”

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient declined treatment at the scene, and was discharged after receiving advice from crews.

Police inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting the reference number 134 051119.