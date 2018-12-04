Hundreds say goodbye to Sunderland mum Becky Timby, who died after a successful heart transplant

Have your say

Hundreds of people gathered to say goodbye to a much-loved mum who sadly died less than a year after successfully having a heart transplant.

Becky Timby, 37, passed away at her Sunderland home in November after becoming unwell.



Becky, who was mum to 11-year-old daughter Brooke, was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory condition IgG4 several years ago.

Despite having treatment, she and partner Brian Priest, 39, were told she had giant cell myocarditis - a disease which affects the muscles around the heart.

Medics at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital said that she needed a life-saving transplant after her condition began to deteriorate at the start of this year.

After a couple of months of rehabilitation in the hospital, Becky was allowed to return home.

But on Friday, November 16, she became unwell after coming home from a shopping trip and tragically died a short time later.

Becky Timby with daughter Brooke Priest, 11 and partner Brian Priest.

Humanist Celebrant Chris May led a service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday to remember and celebrate Becky’s life, calling her an incredibly courageous woman.

He said: “We are here to celebrate the life of a girl who made the lives of others so much richer. “This beautiful girl had so much life to give.”

Mourners gathered heard how throughout her health battle Becky, from Hill View, astounded people with her positivity and courage.

She had worked as a dispenser in a chemist before her health problems and was a very popular colleague and friend to many.

Known as the life and soul of the party, Becky loved music by the likes of Westlife and Steps.

She also enjoyed shows such as Friends, Super Vet and Jeremy Kyle.

A devoted mum, Becky would watch her daughter at dancing with tears in her eyes.

Partner Brian was known as being her ‘best friend’ with the pair said to be ‘perfect together.’

During the service, those who turned out to pay their respects listened to the song ‘Forever Young,’ as they remembered the good times they shared with Becky.

Humanist celebrant Chris May said that Becky had left behind a lasting legacy of love and praised her courage and kindness.

A collection was held following the service for those gathered to donate to Ward 21 at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, in Becky’s memory.

Becky Timby before and after surgery

Becky Timby with daughter Brooke Priest, 11.