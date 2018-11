Hundreds of residents in Sunderland are without power this afternoon.

Around 520 premises in the SR2 and SR4 postcode areas of the city have been hit.

The problem was reported to Northern Powergrid at 12.30pm and the company hopes to have the power restored by 3.30pm.

A spokesman for Northern Powergrid, said: "We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area. We appreciate your patience and understanding."