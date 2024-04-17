Hundreds of Sunderland homes to become more energy efficient with £2.9million funding
Hundreds of homes across Sunderland are to be made more energy efficient after housing association Gentoo was awarded almost £3million.
The £2.845million grant from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Wave 2.2 Fund (SHDF) means more than 700 homes will benefit from energy efficiency upgrades including improved loft and cavity wall insulation, low energy lighting and improved ventilation.
The measures are part of a co-funded £5.7 million project to be delivered across 2024/25 and 2025/26.
Gentoo submitted a successful bid for funding in Wave 2.2 of the Fund, which will see more than £75million allocated for energy efficient upgrades in thousands of social homes nationally.
Marc Edwards, director of Asset & Sustainability, said: “We are delighted to have received notification that our SHDF Wave 2.2 funding bid was successful as this will make a real difference for our customers and builds on the great project Gentoo delivered as part of the SHDF Wave 1 programme.
“This funding will help us accelerate energy improvements to 700 homes and will help our customers with the current energy crisis.”
Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho says the latest funding, which will be spent on measures including heat pumps, double glazing and insulation, will save households around £400 a year on energy bills.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Housing associations play a crucial role in helping the country to meet its net zero targets and are already leading the way on energy efficiency, but funding is essential for maintaining this work.
“The funding announced today will give housing associations the certainty and confidence they need to plan and deliver more retrofit projects, tackle fuel poverty, and improve their residents’ homes.”
