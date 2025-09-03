Hundreds gather in South Shields for the funeral of a Boldon RAF veteran with no family

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:43 BST

Hundreds of people gathered in South Shields to remember RAF veteran, John Thomas Gray.

The funeral of 91-year-old John Thomas Gray, an RAF veteran, from Boldon Colliery, took place at the South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday morning (August 3).

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects after Richard Dalton Funerals put out an appeal on social media, revealing that John had no family or friends to attend his funeral.

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines

Thanks to the efforts of the local community, John received a full military service, which included personnel from RAF Boulmer and Leeming, standard bearers from the Royal British Legion, and the Veteran’s Bikers Association holding a guard of honour.

Take a look at this gallery from John’s funeral.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday, August 3, for the funeral of RAF veteran, John Thomas Gray.

1. The funeral of John Thomas Gray

Hundreds of mourners gathered at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday, August 3, for the funeral of RAF veteran, John Thomas Gray. | North News & Pictures

Photo Sales
John Thomas Gray, an RAF veteran, had no family and friends left to attend his funeral.

2. John Thomas Gray

John Thomas Gray, an RAF veteran, had no family and friends left to attend his funeral. | Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales

3. Mourners gather at South Shields Crematorium

North News & Pictures Ltd

Photo Sales

4. Royal British Legion standard bearers

North News & Pictures Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FamilySouth ShieldsRAFRoyal British LegionPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice