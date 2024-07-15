Human remains found in search for Jay Slater, the British teenager missing in Tenerife
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 19-year-old has been missing after he vanished while on holiday in Tenerife with his two friends Lucy Mae Law and Brad Hargreaves on June 17.
The apprentice bricklayer from Lancashire headed back to an Airbnb hours away from his holiday apartment after a night of partying on June 16.
He was reported missing by Lucy hours after he left the rented home in Masca as he embarked on a treacherous 11-hour trek through rough and rocky terrain.
The Spanish Guardia Civil deployed a mammoth search party in hopes of finding Jay as his family and friends all flew out to look for him.
Formal identification has yet to take place but authorities believe that the remains belong to that of the missing teen.
Overseas crisis support charity LBT Global said that, while formal identification has not yet taken place, the remains were found with the 19-year-old’s clothes and possessions near his last known location.
Members of a mountain rescue team from the Spanish Civil Guard discovered the body near the village of Masca on Monday.
The force said Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, could have fallen in the steep and inaccessible area where he was discovered.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.