Huge pile of rubbish dumped by flytipper in Seaham
Durham County Council arranged for a fly-tipping mess to be cleaned up after complaints of the eyesore.
A huge amount of rubbish was spotted on the track surrounding Robertson Timber Engineering in Seaham. It was first seen on Tuesday, August 20 and remained there for a matter of days.
Residents put calls into the council after spotting the fly-tip.
Images show the rubbish on the track which was enough to fill a large skip.
Seaham Town Council was notified of the mess on the morning of Wednesday, August 21. It was then passed on to Durham County Council to be dealt with.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Ian Hoult, Durham County Council’s neighbourhood protection manager, said: “We were made aware of this fly-tip and our neighbourhood wardens visited the site to look for evidence in the waste."
“This was a wholly irresponsible act. Not only is the waste unsightly and harmful to the environment, it is also blocking a path enjoyed by many and having to deal with it is an unnecessary drain on our resources. There are so many ways to get rid of unwanted items whether that be taking them to a household waste recycling centre free of charge or arranging one of our bulky waste collections.
Fly-tipping is a criminal offence for which courts can hand out £50,000 fines. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 or report it online via www.durham.gov.uk/flytipping.
The council's clean and green team removed the waste on the morning of Thursday, August 22.