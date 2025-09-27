BDN

A European automotive components distributor is set to break ground on a new multimillion-pound distribution facility in the North East of England.

Olympus Global is investing £2.7m in the 16,000 sq ft Newton Aycliffe site, with work to start on 6 October 2025. The company has been supported by industrial architectural designs, civil engineering and project management expertise by Building Design Northern (BDN).

Olympus Global is building its second UK warehouse distribution facility - and the first in the North East - to directly serve industrial, automotive and wider supply chain companies in Northern and Scottish regions.

The site will facilitate existing international customers including Unipres, Thorn Lighting and Gestamp Tallent (located opposite), and is expected to ship more than £7m worth of parts and engineering components in the first year of operations alone.

The new facility is set to create up to ten jobs, making a significant contribution to the local economy. The announcement of the start of work coincides with the launch of this year's North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) event, with organisations from across the whole industry supply chain attending the annual expo held in Sunderland.

Ryan Doyle, director at Building Design Northern (BDN), said: "Being able to announce the start of construction onsite is fantastic and it'll be great to start seeing our designs coming out of the ground.

"We have worked closely with Olympus Global right from the start across all requirements to support this major scheme, and our knowledge, industry insight and technical expertise across different architectural and engineering disciplines has proved critical given our client is also based outside the region.

“The main contractor is ready to go so getting ready to break ground on the site is good news for Olympus Global, the industry and the wider business community too."

BDN has appointed Hall Construction as principal contractor on the development. Keith Rice, managing director at Olympus Global, added: "We are delighted to be breaking ground at Newton Aycliffe as it is a key strategic site for the company, and one which marks a new chapter in our 50+ year history.

“We work very closely with the region's automotive supply chain, so it is also very timely to announce the start of construction date at NEAA's expo event. The North East and County Durham is a prime location providing direct access to main transport routes and proximity to the industry's big players and cluster locations.

"Our clients are fast-paced organisations that require the highest level of turnaround, dispatch and efficiency, so we're delighted to be starting construction and making our mark here in the region."