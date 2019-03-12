How you can have your say on village development plans

Village residents are being asked to help shape the future of their area.

East Boldon Forum is holding its third public consultation event this weekend as part of the process to prepare a Neighbourhood Plan for the village.

The plan, which will be voted on by the residents, can have a major influence on the type and location of development in the area and can press, amongst other things, for the retention of wildlife corridors.

The extent of new development will be set out in South Tyneside Council’s Local Plan, which will be published in the near future.

Forum chairman Dr Kirstin Richardson said: “We want East Boldon residents to help define what the village will look like in the

years to come

“We know there are major concerns over the type of housing being planned for the area and how increased housing numbers will affect, for example, traffic and the parking problems we already have in the village.

“We need people to tell us their views and what they want to see future development look like.”

The forun says retaining the character of the village and protecting the environment - especially the area’s green spaces - are two key issues emerging from previous consultation events.

Forum members have been working with the pupils at East Boldon Junior School as part of a project to promote a better understanding of the natural environment and how future development might affect the village.

Delia McNally, one of the Forum members who has been involved with the project said: “It has been so rewarding to work with the children.

“They have some fantastic ideas and really care about how new development mightthreaten wildlife and the countryside around us.”

The children’s work will be on display at the consultation event which will be held on Saturday, March 16 in East Boldon Junior School, North Lane, East Boldon. between 10 am and 1.00 pm.