How to submit a story to the Sunderland Echo using 'Your World'

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jun 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
New tool allows readers to send in their stories

Echo readers can now send in their own stories, pictures and videos straight to our newsroom for our website and printed newspaper.

‘Your World’ is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us.

So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, or  your group or organisation has been out and about,  just visit Your World, also accessible via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of this page.

Related topics:Money

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.