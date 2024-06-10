How to submit a story to the Sunderland Echo using 'Your World'
Echo readers can now send in their own stories, pictures and videos straight to our newsroom for our website and printed newspaper.
‘Your World’ is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.
Using this link, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us.
So, if you are raising money for charity and need support, have launched a new book, or your group or organisation has been out and about, just visit Your World, also accessible via the ‘Submit Your Story’ link at the top of this page.
