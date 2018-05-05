How to help wildlife in the heat

With temperatures expected to remain high over the Bank Holiday weekend, the Durham Wildlife Trust has put together a list of five things you can do to help wildlife in warmer weather.

Here is what their experts recommend to help our animal friends:

1. Birdbaths

Making a bird bath for our feathered friends is always great way to help birds and hedgehogs in the hotter months.

Turn your garden into a space for nature by putting a washing up tub filled with cool water outside and let birds clean their feathers and then perch in a sunny spot to dry off.

2. Take care of your garden or allotment

Plants that are watered regularly and gardens with large habitat areas are vital for butterflies and bees in the hot weather.

3. Create a nature passage

Creating a link between your garden and your neighbours enables hedgehogs and toads to move freely between gardens which raises the quality of wildlife for all to enjoy.

4. Leaving out much-needed food

Finding food is also a challenge for hedgehogs and other wildlife in the hot weather.

Worms usually make their way deep down into soil, making it difficult for those who usually them such as, hedgehogs, robins and frogs.

Durham Wildlife Trust would suggest putting out a juicy snack for hedgehogs such as tinned dog food (non-fish based).

5 Add shade to your garden

Many animals will seek out shade during the hot periods of the summer and a good way to help them is by creating a shaded area in your garden so they can cool off.

Create a pile of fallen tree branches in a shaded area of your garden to help smaller animals during the heat.