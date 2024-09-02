Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Delighted Sunderland fans travelling back from the Black Cats’ win at Portsmouth on Saturday had some unexpected company - Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

And they never even knew.

The former Magpies striker shared the story of his nightmare return home from a wedding in Italy with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards on their podcast The Rest is Football today, Monday, September 2.

The wedding party was forced to seek alternative transport when their flight back from Heathrow to Tyneside was cancelled: “We look on the website, LNER, to get the train back from King’s Cross, and there’s no trains, all fully booked,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And then one train becomes available at 7.30, so we’ve got 90 minutes to get from Heathrow to King’s Cross.

Alan Shearer has predicted where Newcastle will finish this season. | Getty Images for Premier League

“So we get on the Heathrow Express, we then get off at Paddington, we got on the tube from Paddington to King’s Cross and there’s a lovely lady from LNER. My friend Peter’ s wife, had a contact and she was waiting for us

“She said ‘There’s hardly any seats spare on the train but I’ll do my very best for you. I can’t guarantee anything’.

“Bless her she got us enough seats but there was no booking. She got us onto the carriage but she said ‘It’s going to be really busy because thisis the only train. There’s one train on a Saturday night’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So she said ‘Unfortunately, there’s going to be a lot of football fans on. So I said ‘Well, okay, at least I’m on the train’.”

It was only when he took his seat that the reality of the situation dawned: “I’m not in first class, we’re in Coach C and I look at it and I think ‘Oh, my ******* God’. Sunderland have played Portsmouth away’.

“So I’ve got my cap on, and I’m wedged in the corner in Coach C, the first seat. And on they come.

“And it’s getting busier and busier and there’s not one seat spare. The whole of the aisle is taken up with Sunderland fans singing, ******. They’ve all come in with their bottles of beer and the bags of whatever they ha e got, cos there’s no service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t even lift my head up, I’m scared to lift my head up, cos it’s just full of them. They’re all in a great mood ‘cos their team’s won.

“They start singing the Newcastle songs, then they start singing the Shearer songs, Cheer Up Alan Shearer, Oh What Can It Mean to a Sad Geordie... whatever it is.

“I can’t seven sing the other song that they were going to sing. It was nearly four hours.

“My neck is killing me today. I couldn't lift my neck up. I had my head down for nearly four hours, I was this petrified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m thinking ‘Please let them all get off at Durham’. Half of them got off at Durham but half stayed on to Newcastle.

“I didn’t move at all for nearly four hours and I never got spotted once. They just sang and abused me for nearly four hours and they didn’t even know i was on the train.

“I was petrified getting off the station. There was no one person recognised me

“My friend Peter said to me ‘Al, why don't you go and walk through the middle of them and ask them if they want a drink?’

“So for all you Sunderland fans travelling back on Coach C - **** you!”