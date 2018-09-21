How a family photograph inspired super slimmer Linda to go from a size 24 to a size 12

Have your say

An inspiring slimmer who piled on the pounds after tragically losing her husband says she is able to love life again after shedding more than 4st.

Linda Hall, 69, from Murton, lost weight and found a healthier lifestyle after being shocked into action by seeing a photo of herself.

Linda Hall, pictured now with her nephew Joey, loves life again after shedding more than 4st.

She had sadly lost husband Bob just 18 months before in July 2015, aged 77. The couple had been married for 44 years.

In the months that followed, Linda found herself slipping into unhealthy habits, leading her to gain the weight.

She said: “I came to a crossroads in my life in January 2017.

“I had been a widow for 18 months and during that time had eaten everything and anything.

Linda Hall before she lost the weight.

“I think I lived on takeaways and pies. I had no routine for eating, it was anytime and anything.

“My niece visited in early January and I had my photograph taken with her little boy Joey.

“Seeing that photo made me so determined to slim down and be healthy.”

Linda’s weight was also putting a huge strain on her health, and she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Linda Hall after her incredible weight loss.

She was referred by her GP to her local Slimming Word group, run by consultant Sarah Dickinson.

There, Sarah gave her advice on how to make changes to her lifestyle so she could still enjoy the foods she loved.

Now Linda has gone from weighing 14st 11lb to just 10st 7lb - losing a total of 4st 4lb.

At her heaviest she was a size 24, but is now a slim size 12.

Linda Hall with late husband Bob.

Linda said of her incredible transformation: “I made sure I went to the group every single week.

“I loved hearing about different food suggestions and how others were doing.

“It was full of inspiration, and even on the weeks I found it hard, I always left feeling motivated to keep going.”

Now Linda is also more active and regularly walks four miles a day, visits the gym, goes swimming and takes part in indoor bowls four times a week.

Sarah Dickinson, who runs the Murton Slimming World groups, said: “The changes we’ve seen in Linda are incredible.

“I hope her success will inspire other people in Murton who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.”

The Murton group meets at Holy Trinity Church, 10-11 Church Lane, Murton, on Wednesdays at 5pm and 7pm, also on Thursdays 9.30am, 5pm and 7pm.