Housing firms to deliver 150 Christmas Dinners to households in need in Sunderland

(L - R): Alison Smith, Resident Liaison Officer at Bell Group, Tony MacDonald, Senior Contracts Manager at Bell Group, a Gentoo trades colleague and Susie Thompson, Executive Director of Housing at Gentoo Group

Housing and property teams have joined forces to deliver more than 150 Christmas dinners to those customers most in need.

Turkey dinners and all the trimmings, as well as a dessert, will be hand delivered by our colleagues on the lead up to Christmas day to people who normally wouldn’t have been able to enjoy a dinner or are spending Christmas day on their own.

Since it launched in 2018, the initiative has seen more than 800 Christmas dinners go out to Gentoo customers.

Gentoo's Christmas campaign as also arranged for 200 of its customers to watch Sunderland Empire’s latest annual pantomime, Beauty and the Beast and donated more than 1,300 gifts to customers in need.

Susie Thompson, executive director of Housing at Gentoo Group said: “On behalf of Gentoo, we would like to thank our partners Bell Group and Sunderland City Council’s School Meals Provision dinners for making this possible.

“This small act of kindness has helped to put a smile on more than 150 customers’ faces.

“Nobody should go hungry at any time of the year, but especially on Christmas Day. This initiative is a great way for us to ensure as many customers as possible can enjoy a hot Christmas dinner this year.”

Joe Gadsby, branch manager at Bell Group said: “We're absolutely thrilled to be part of spreading some holiday cheer by delivering Christmas dinners to 150 families.

“It's all about giving back and making the season extra special! Huge thanks to Gentoo for making this happen.